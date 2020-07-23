Surprise! Taylor Swift’s new album, Folklore, was unplanned and came with “uncertainty” from the artist, but it promises to be one of her best.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album,” the “Delicate” singer, 30, wrote on Thursday, July 23.

Although she recorded her latest songs in “isolation” amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are still some amazing collaborations with Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.

The 16-track album is full of songs that express the Grammy winner’s “whims, dreams, fears and musings.”

The tracklist is: “The 1,” “Cardigan,” “The Last Great American Dynasty,” “Exile,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “Mirrorball,” “Seven,” “August,” “This Is Me Trying,” “Illicit Affairs,” “Invisible String,” “Mad Woman,” “Epiphany,” “Betty,” “Peace,” “Hoax,” and the bonus track, “The Lakes.”

Fans were shocked by the sudden album release, especially since Taylor is known for dropping subtle clues — sometimes years in advance — prior to new music.

“Before this year, I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” the “Archer” singer added. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much.”

Just when we thought Taylor was ~out of the woods,~ the art for her new album features the songstress standing alone in a desolate forest. All the gorgeous snapshots by Beth Garrabrant are in black-and-white and will definitely have you daydreaming of wide open spaces.

In addition, the Miss Americana star is dropping the music video for “Cardigan” in conjunction with the album. Taylor wrote and directed the video, and she even did her own hair and makeup to create a safe and socially distant filming space.

Fans are already tying “Cardigan” to Taylor’s other music and her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. In the teaser image, the “Blank Space” singer can be seen opening a box that is shedding a deep gold light on her.

The lyrics for “Daylight” from her Lover album read: “I once believed love would be black and white/But it’s golden/Like daylight.” Seldom are things pure coincidence when it comes to Taylor’s music.

Thanks for brightening our summer, Tay!