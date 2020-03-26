It’s no secret Taylor Swift is a hopeless romantic, which is why she enjoys surprising her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, with sweet gestures — including cooking for him.

“Taylor is turning into quite the culinary master and it’s all because of Joe,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style magazine, on newsstands now. “She loves surprising him with home-cooked meals, and now that the whole world seems to be staying indoors, her new talent is paying off.”

The 30-year-old pop star “is always searching for new recipes to try out on Joe,” divulges the insider. She’s most interested in learning how to make traditional British meals, so she can really impress her English beau, 29. Luckily, The Favourite actor is down to try whatever his lady makes. “Joe doesn’t mind being her taste-tester,” adds the source. “He says it’s just one more thing to love about Taylor.”

Cooking is just one of the many romantic things Taylor does for Joe. You don’t have to be a fan to know the “Shake It Off” singer always pours her heart out for her ~lover~ in songs. While the couple is pretty private about their relationship, Joe doesn’t mind that Taylor uses him as a muse to write music. In fact, he’s all for it.

“It’s flattering,” he told The Sunday Times in December 2019 about being the inspiration behind her recent romantic tunes. Taylor’s latest album, Lover, is basically a love letter to Joe. Songs like “London Boy” and “Lover” give fans an insight into what their sweet bond is like. Additionally, it also seemingly gives away significant details about their relationship, including when it started.

In the song “Lover,” there’s a lyric where Taylor reveals she’s loved her partner for “three summers.” The track was released in 2019, which suggests that Taylor and Joe have been together since 2016.

It’s rare for the dynamic duo to show PDA, but when they do, it’s clear they’re head over heels about each other. That was especially obvious at the Golden Globes, which took place in January. “They were acting like loved-up teenagers, but in a respectful way,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. They are truly couple goals.

