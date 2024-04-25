Sydney Sweeney doesn’t have a fan in Carol Baum. After watching Anyone But You on an airplane, the Hollywood producer not only slammed the starlet’s appearance, but also her acting skills. “She’s not pretty, she can’t act,” Carol declared. “I don’t get Sydney Sweeney.”

While fans of the actress rushed to her defense on X, Sydney, 26, isn’t paying Carol any mind. “Obviously, nobody wants to be attacked like this, but Sydney’s confident enough in herself to take it and just push the comments aside,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “If anything, it says more about Carol than it does about her.”

After Carol called Anyone But You “unwatchable,” a rep for Sydney responded to the University of Southern California adjunct professor via a statement to Today on April 18.

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” the statement read. “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

Though the Madame Web actress hasn’t directly fired back at Carol, she seemingly gave a sly comeback to the professor and other critics with a recent vacation post on Instagram. Sydney appeared to be unbothered on Sunday, April 21, as she shared a carousel of photos and videos from her Hawaiian getaway with the caption, “Good times and tan lines.” In one cheeky snap, the Euphoria star pursed her lips as she showed off her sweatshirt, which read, “Sorry for having great t-ts.”

Sydney is no stranger to people commenting on her body. The latest wave of chatter about her figure came after her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on March 2. In response to people debating whether her curves are the “death of woke,” the actress told Variety, “I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction.”

She continued, “I don’t know how to explain it — I’m still trying to figure it out myself. People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over.”