Charlie Puth Reacts to Taylor Swift’s TTPD on TikTok

Charlie Puth announced he would be releasing a new song this month, and it seemed as though he was giving Taylor Swift the credit for working up the courage to set a release date.

“These last couple of weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you,” Charlie, 32, wrote via TikTok on Friday, May 3.

The “Attention” singer continued, “This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero.’ Sometimes I get a little nervous [about] being overly honest in my music, which is why this has been sitting on my hard drive for a while. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it.”

Charlie then went on to add that the song would be the first single from his upcoming album and would be available on May 24.

“Thank you for your support … You know who you are,” Charlie wrote, and then concluded with a winking emoticon.

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” artist previously reposted Taylor’s Instagram about the success of TTPD on his Story on April 28.

Taylor, 34, dropped Charlie’s name in the song “The Tortured Poets Department” from her recently released album of the same name.

“You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist,” Taylor sings on the track.

Most fans believe Taylor was referencing a conversation with her ex Matty Healy in the tune, and Matty has been open with his praise for Charlie’s music in the past.

Shannon Finney / Getty Images

“That Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men track is harrrrrd,” Matty, 36, wrote via X in 2018.

Boyz II Men were featured in the song “If You Leave Me Now” from Charlie’s second album, Voicenotes, and the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” artist retweeted Matty’s message at the time and wrote, “Thank u matty!”

Since the release of The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, Swifties have been poring over the lyrics of each song as they try to decode the relationships the “Cruel Summer” songstress is referencing. While many of Taylor’s fans expected TTPD to mostly focus on the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, it seems that many of the tracks are actually about The 1975 frontman.

Even though Taylor and Matty only had a brief fling, a source exclusively told Life & Style on Thursday, May 2, that their relationship was much deeper than it seemed to the general public.

“What looked at the time like a two-month rebound with a bad boy was so much more intense than anyone realized,” the source said. “Forget Joe. Matty is the man who really broke Taylor’s heart.”