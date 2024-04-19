While Taylor Swift’s relationship with Matty Healy appeared to have fizzled quickly, the “Mastermind” artist seemed to make multiple references to her romance with The 1975 singer throughout The Tortured Poets Department.

While Taylor refrains from confirming speculation surrounding who her songs are about, fans immediately began picking apart the lyrics of her 11th studio album and found many clues pointing to Matty.

‘Fortnight’

The name of the track, along with some of the lyrics, seem to point to a short-lived relationship as Taylor sings about touching a lover “for only a fortnight.”

Seemingly alluding to her relationship with Matty, which lasted from May to June 2023, after her split from Joe Alwyn, Taylor sings, “And for a fortnight there we were, forever running to you.”

‘Tortured Poets Department’

While it was originally believed that the title of her album was a reference to ex-boyfriend Joe group chat with friends Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, fans were left baffled when lyrics for the titular track pointed to Matty instead.

Taylor sings about “a tattooed golden retriever,” which led fans to her most recent tattooed ex.

The real kicker, however, came as Taylor referenced Lucy Dacus from the band boygenius.

“But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen,” she sings. While Lucy and Matty had a famous spat and no longer speak, they were once friendly.

‘Down Bad’

The R-rated track points to Taylor’s relationship with Matty, which ended after backlash from fans due to his controversial past.

“F–k it if i cant have him, I might just die, it would make no difference / Down bad waking up in blood, staring at the sky come back and pick me up / F–k it if I can’t have us, I might just not get up, I might stay down bad / F–k it if i cant have him, down bad, f–k it if I can’t have him,” Taylor sings.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

‘But Daddy I Love Him’

Another song Taylor sings about a seemingly forbidden love is “But Daddy I Love You.”

“They slammed the door on my whole world, the one thing I wanted,” she belts. “Running with my dress unbuttoned, screaming, ‘But daddy I love him, I’m having his baby’ / No I’m not but you should see your faces.”

In another line the “Mastermind” artist sings, “I’m not coming to my senses / I know it’s crazy but he’s the one I want.”

She later talks of naysayers telling her love to “Stay away from her,” much like fans were telling Matty via social media at the time.

‘Guilty as Sin?’

Taylor’s song “Guilty as Sin?” seemingly references the end of her relationship with Joe and the beginning of Matty as she sings of the “boredom” in her relationship.

She admits to having “fatal fantasies” such as “throwing my life to the wolves or the ocean rocks” for another man, but has refused to act on them.

“We’ve already done it in my head / If it’s make believe, why does it feel like a vow we’ll both uphold somehow? … How I long for our tryst without ever touching his skin, how can I be guilty as sin?”

Fans were quick to speculate that “Guilty as Sin?” is about the “Somebody Else” artist due to the start of his relationship with Taylor being shortly after her split from Joe.

‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’

Swifties were quick to assume that her song “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” was about Matty because of the implications of dating a man who outsiders felt was “bad news.”

“They shake their heads saying, ‘God help her’ when I tell them he’s my man,” she sings. “But your good lord doesn’t need to lift a finger / I can fix him, no really I can, and only I can.”

It seems she learned quickly that the relationship wasn’t meant to last as the final line of the song reads, “I can fix him, no really I can. Whoa maybe I can’t.”