Swifties can agree that Taylor Swift seems happier than ever amid her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. With the release of The Tortured Poets Department looming, fans can’t help but wonder if we’ll get a glimpse into their romance in the new album.

Will Taylor Swift Reference Travis Kelce in ‘Tortured Poets Department’?

Unfortunately for Swifties, we will likely have to wait until album No. 12 to get the juicy details on Taylor’s current relationship as The Tortured Poets Department had been in the works long before the “Karma” singer began dating Travis.

“OK. This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor began as she accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album on February 4. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.“

When Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Start Dating?

The “Mastermind” artist and her NFL champion beau made their relationship public in September 2023 when Taylor attended the Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears. However, Taylor later revealed that they had been dating for a couple months at that point.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said during her Time Person of the Year interview in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Travis, of course, attended Taylor’s Eras tour show in Kansas City that July and shortly after took to his podcast, “New Heights,” to dish to brother Jason Kelce how “disappointed” he was after the show.

“She doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Travis continued, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets handed out. I received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my [phone] number on it.”

The pair have not hidden their relationship from the world since, including traveling the world to support each other’s careers and packing on the PDA after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl and while dancing in the crowd at Coachella.