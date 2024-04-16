Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Hang With Bleachers at Coachella

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunited with Jack Antonoff and his band, Bleachers, during the first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, as seen in a new photo of the couple hanging out with the group backstage.

Bleachers drummer Sean Hutchinson took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to share a carousel of photos and videos from the weekend. The first snap was a group shot that included Taylor and Travis, both 34, posing with Sean, Bleachers manager Evan Winkler and saxophonist Zem Audu.

Travis, wearing a white T-shirt with an open plaid button-down, blue striped pants, a white Happy Gilmore hat and sunglasses, wrapped his arms around Taylor and Evan and smiled at the camera. Meanwhile, Taylor wore a black jacket and a green “New Heights” baseball cap. She held Travis’ hand as he rested it on her shoulder.

The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted supporting Jack, 40, who is one of Taylor’s closest friends and collaborators, and his band from backstage during their Coachella set on April 13. Video footage showed the couple adorably dancing together and clapping as Bleachers finished a song.

Bleachers wasn’t the only band the couple stuck around to watch. Other photos and videos from the event showed Taylor and Travis enjoying Ice Spice’s set in the middle of the crowd, as well as Dom Dolla’s and James Kennedy’s.

“A VIP section adjacent to the stage was cleared for them several minutes before [they arrived],” an eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style of the couple’s 2:15 a.m. arrival for James’ set at Coachella’s Neon Carnival presented by PATRÓN EL ALTO tequila. “Travis walked into the area first and was joined by Taylor, Ice Spice and a few others, in addition to a crew of security guards. Taylor and Travis cozied up as they enjoyed cocktails and bopped their heads to James’ set, which was a blend of house and pop music.”

Sean Hutchinson/Instagram

The source added, “[Travis and Taylor] stayed at the party for about 30 minutes before heading out.”

At one point during the night, Taylor posed for a photo with The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice. Fans also went wild when they saw Travis briefly hoist his girlfriend into the air to help her get a better view.

Taylor and Travis have been spending plenty of time together in Los Angeles amid their breaks from work, as the NFL is in its offseason and Taylor’s Eras tour is on hiatus until the European leg begins on May 9. A source exclusively told Life & Style in March that the two were “testing the waters of living under one roof” during their time off.

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour. They’re nesting and loving it,” the insider said.