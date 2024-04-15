Taylor Swift crossed paths with a familiar face while hanging out in a VIP section at Coachella 2024 on April 13. The pop star posed for a photo with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice at the event.

Teresa’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, shared the photo on Instagram after the festival. “Two absolute QUEENS,” he captioned the image. “Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice.” He also included hashtags like “girl power” and “queens.”

Taylor, 34, attended Coachella with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The couple watched Bleachers’ set from behind the stage before venturing into the crowd for Ice Spice and Dom Dolla. While Teresa, 51, was decked out in a neon pink outfit and cowgirl hat for the show, the “Blank Space” singer wore an all-black ensemble, along with a green hat repping Travis’ “New Heights” podcast.

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with messages about the Taylor and Teresa crossover. Many also wondered if the Grammy winner knew who Teresa was when they took the photo together. “This begs the question, is Taylor Swift a Housewives fan!?” one person wrote.

Videos from the festival showed Taylor and Travis, 34, packing on the PDA throughout the evening. At one point, the NFL star even lifted his girlfriend off the ground to help her get a better view of what was happening. One day before their trip to Indio, California, for the event, they stepped out in Los Angeles for a sushi date.

The lovebirds have been spending a lot of time together amid Travis’ football offseason and Taylor’s hiatus from the Eras tour, which resumes on May 9 in Paris. In March, they took a romantic trip to the Bahamas together and were photographed on the beach in their swimsuits. At one point, paparazzi captured them swimming and heading toward a boat nearby.

Amid the downtime, Taylor has been preparing for the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which comes out on April 19. On Sunday, April 14, she teased a lyric from the album that seemed to be from a song about her 2023 breakup from Joe Alwyn. “I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all,” the message said.

Fans are convinced that TTPD will be about the split, as the tracklist features song titles like “So Long, London,” “But Daddy I Love Him” and “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).” During a February concert in Australia, Taylor also told fans, “Songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life. I’ve never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

The exes were together for more than six years before their split was confirmed in April 2023. Taylor started dating Travis that summer.