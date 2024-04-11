No matter how hard they tried, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce couldn’t avoid the paparazzi as they stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 9.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the couple ducked into the backseat of an SUV after leaving Bird Street Club together. A security guard in the passenger seat attempted to block them from the flashing cameras, but the back of Travis’ head could be seen in the background. A black curtain covered the window on the side of the car where Taylor, 34, was sitting, although she was slightly visible behind the driver.

Taylor and Travis have been spending time on the west coast during her break from the Eras tour. After a brief getaway to the Bahamas in March, they’ve popped up in California together a few times in recent weeks. The tour will resume on May 9 in Paris, France, and the “Blank Space” singer is also set to release her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

During the Wednesday, April 10, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis opened up about the early stages of his relationship with Taylor, which began after he gave her a shout-out on the same podcast in July 2023.

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports,” he said. “So I don’t know how the f–k I did it.” When the show’s guest reminded Travis that he was able to land the pop star because he “called her out on [his] multimedia platform,” the NFL star admitted, “I know exactly how I did it.”

In a December 2023 interview, Taylor said that Travis putting her “on blast” was “metal as hell” and revealed that they started hanging out “right after that.” The pair’s relationship has been highly publicized, which was a change from Taylor’s previous romance with Joe Alwyn. The exes dated for more than six years and were rarely seen out in public together.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor explained. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

The Grammy winner was in the crowd when Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February. She also joined her man to celebrate on the field after the game. Meanwhile, Travis has attended international Eras tour shows in Argentina, Australia and Singapore. He also recently confirmed that he’ll be joining Taylor for dates on the tour’s European leg this summer.