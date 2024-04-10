Travis Kelce Says He Got Lucky Landing Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the talk of the town since the two began dating last summer, but even Travis doesn’t know how he got lucky enough to ​land the world’s biggest superstar.

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports,” Travis, 34, said in the Wednesday, April 10, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “So I don’t know how the f–k I did it.”

“New Heights” guest star Dave Burd had an idea of how the Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored Taylor.

“Well, you did it because you called her out on your multimedia platform,” Dave, 36, replied, and Travis finally admitted, “I know exactly how I did it.”

The moment the men were referring to happened during a July 2023 episode of “New Heights.” The Ohio native revealed he had plans to chat Taylor, 34, up when she performed at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on July 7, 2023. However, he never got the chance.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis explained during the July 26, 2023, podcast episode. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Things remained pretty quiet on the Travis/Taylor dating front for a few months, but in September 2023, Travis managed to shoot his shot and revealed how he did it during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” Travis recalled telling Taylor.

Taylor took him up on his offer and the “All Too Well” singer showed up at one of Travis’ games in September 2023, which gave fans the go ahead to start swooning over them as a couple. Taylor sat in a private suite with Travis’ mom during the game and sported a Kansas City Chiefs jacket in support of her man.

Since then, Taylor has made multiple appearances at NFL games, including the Super Bowl in February. Plus, Travis took some time to visit Taylor on multiple stops throughout her Eras tour. With it being the NFL off season and Taylor having a break from touring, the couple have been spotted happily enjoying some downtime together in places like Nashville, Tennessee, and the Bahamas.