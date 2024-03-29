Travelin’ Trav, “that’s my f–king nickname,” Travis Kelce quipped in a plug for Experian on a recent ep of his New Heights podcast. “Not because I move around a lot, but because I can’t ​f–king dribble a basketball.” That may be, but the Super Bowl champ certainly has been on the move of late — and the reason for his roving is his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old has been jetting around, first to catch her Eras Tour in Singapore, then to hole up with his love at her $25 million L.A. pad during Oscars week. Now, as the couple closes in on a year of dating, sources exclusively tell Life & Style they headed to the ultra-exclusive island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas. Says the insider, “They wanted a break from their busy schedules to be alone and enjoy the sun, water and sand.”

Relaxed Elegance

Settled into their $975-a-night suite, the lovebirds reveled in low-key luxury on Harbour Island, where celebs from Diane von Furstenberg, to billionaire Ron Perelman and King Charles III’s goddaughter India Hicks spend time. “Their intent was to get away from the spotlight that follows them wherever they go,” notes the insider, adding that Kansas City Chiefs tight end and aspiring singer Trav could serenade his sweetie to his heart’s content.

“Taylor loves the Bahamas for the pristine beaches, climate, cuisine and privacy, of course. She knows she’ll be treated with the utmost respect by the locals, who are used to catering to celebrity clientele.” And she’s used to being catered to there. In 2022, the “Love Story” singer also took her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn to the island, reportedly borrowing Lenny Kravitz’s Airstream trailer to bunk in!

Happy Nesting

The getaway continued a rare period of downtime for the superstars. Earlier in March they took advantage of lulls in both their schedules to meet up at her sprawling Beverly Hills hide-away for some together time in the 10,982-square-foot, seven-bedroom historic estate. “This is the first time in a long time they’ve had to really be alone and get to know each other better without all the interruptions and calls and flashbulbs,” notes the insider. “It’s a good chance for them to get to know what they’re like without assistants, family and friends around, what funny habits they might have.”

Previously, the long-distance couple’s quality time amounted to moments snatched when he flew in to cheer her from the crowd on her tour or as she celebrated from the sidelines with his family as the Chiefs powered toward — and eventually won — the Super Bowl. “It’s been a total blast, but football season is over. Taylor has a few weeks off before her tour starts up again in Europe,” says the insider. “What they really need right now is some romantic time.”

Rosy Future

Perhaps a wedding and a baby are next. Travis fueled engagement and baby rumors while joking with his brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast. Calling 7-foot-plus Victor Wembanyama “a lab-grown f–king NBA player,” Trav seemed to hint he was ready to create his own genetically gifted offspring, saying, “Can’t wait til I ​f–king make one.” Not that Tay’s friends would be surprised, says the insider. “She’s hinted it’s going in that direction.”