Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were on do not disturb mode during their recent trip to the Bahamas. The couple enjoyed their R&R time by taking strolls and embraced each other by walking hand-in-hand around the island.

During the trip, Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, held hands as they walked to the boat dock before climbing aboard their water vehicle. In the photos published by People, the Grammy-winning artist donned flowy cloth shorts, a tiny tank top and threw on a beige baseball cap and sunglasses. Travis also sported a casual look as he wore blue and white colored swimming trunks and a plain white T-shirt.

Fans learned of the pair’s romantic getaway once they returned to the U.S.A. PDA photos of Taylor and Travis circulated on the internet on Monday, March 25. In the pictures, Taylor and Travis were kissing as they sat in the shallow waters of Harbour Island. The “Cruel Summer” singer rocked a vintage-looking yellow bikini and wore her hair in a braided ponytail. The Kansas City Chiefs star flashed his “Big Yeti” chest as ​he roamed the beach wearing only board shorts.

Taylor and Travis settled into Los Angeles on Sunday, March 24 and enjoyed a post-vacation meal at celebrity hotspot Nobu. They left the establishment holding hands after their beachside lunch.

The Hollywood NFL couple have gone full force in their relationship ever since they started dating after Travis attended a July 2023 Eras tour concert. Two months later, Taylor was spotted cheering on her man at during a Kansas City Chiefs home game.

The two have prioritized their relationship despite their busy schedules. Since they started dating, Travis finished the remainder of the NFL season and won his third Super Bowl. Taylor, who watched her boyfriend snag the title, concluded the American leg of the Eras tour and began her international shows. Now, the pair have finally found a few months to live life uninterrupted by work and in each other’s company.

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in a story published on March 20. “They’ve completely melded their at home chill vibes. She’s played some of Travis’ computer sports games and he’s taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes.”