Talk about a “Blank Space”! Madonna failed to recognize Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, when the “Anti-Hero” singer brought the Super Bowl champ to the Material Girl’s star-studded Oscar night bash, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.

Despite Swift and Kelce’s romance going strong since the couple was first linked in September 2023, an insider says partygoers were in “disbelief” over the cringeworthy moment when Madonna didn’t acknowledge Swift’s famous footballer boyfriend.

A source reveals the Queen of Pop “didn’t even know who Travis was!”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Swift and Kelce attended Madonna and Guy Oseary‘s exclusive Academy Awards afterparty in Hollywood Hills alongside stars such as Robert De Niro, Matthew McConaughey, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lenny Kravitz, Salma Hayek and more.

Following Swift and Kelce’s recent getaway to the Bahamas, the couple was spotted on an intimate lunch date at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday, March 24.

“Taylor was laughing a lot and Travis was telling stories, they hardly took their eyes off each other,” a witness told Us Weekly following their afternoon outing. “She couldn’t stop smiling, they seemed very comfortable with each other, they were very close. They leaned into each other the whole time while they were talking.”