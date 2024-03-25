After two weeks of managing to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce resurfaced on a lunch date in Malibu. The couple dined alfresco at Nobu on Sunday, March 24.

Photographers snapped pictures of the pair seated at a table that overlooked the water. At one point, Taylor, 34, seemed to notice the paparazzi and pointed them out to Travis, 34, who then glared at the cameras that were interrupting the outing. After the meal, the lovebirds held hands as they left the restaurant together.

The “Karma” singer rocked a pleated miniskirt and blue sweater, which she paired with loafers and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Travis wore comfortable pants and a long-sleeve top. He led Taylor to the car like the perfect gentleman, holding tight to her hand as photographers and onlookers took notice.

The NFL star returned to California after spending some time in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. He was photographed at a local pizza shop and spotted around town by eyewitnesses on March 23. Before that, Travis and Taylor enjoyed a private getaway in the Bahamas.

Since wrapping up the most recent leg of her Eras tour in Singapore on March 9, Taylor has been spending most of her time in California. As Life & Style exclusively reported, Travis has been living with the pop star on the west coast during their time off.

“It seems to be going very smoothly,” a source dished. “He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour. They’re nesting and loving it.”

While the tour does not resume until May 9, Taylor has plenty to keep her busy with the upcoming release of her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department. She announced the April 19 release date at the Grammys in February.

Although the Pennsylvania native hasn’t given away too many details about the record, fans have theorized that the songs are about her breakup from Joe Alwyn. The speculation is based on the track titles and some quotes that Taylor has shared while promoting the album on social media.

Since announcing TTPD, Taylor has posted the cover art for different versions of the album, each with a different quote that appears to be song lyrics. “I love you, it’s ruining my life,” the original album artwork said. Another read, “Am I allowed to cry?”

Taylor and Joe, 33, broke up at the beginning of 2023 after more than six years of dating. She started seeing Travis that summer.