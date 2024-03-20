Playing house! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken their relationship to the next level by “testing the waters of living under one roof” while she’s on her break from the Eras tour, a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” an insider explains.

“They’ve completed melded their at home chill vibes. She’s played some of Travis’ computer sports games and he’s taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes,” the source continues.

Taylor, 34, is a wiz in the kitchen, as she showed Travis, 34, during football season by baking him homemade cinnamon rolls before his Kansas City Chiefs games. She even made homemade pop tarts for Travis and his offensive line.

The “Cruel Summer” star owns one of the most treasured homes in Beverly Hills where she and Travis are currently residing. Taylor purchased the estate of iconic film producer Samuel Goldwyn in 2015 for $25 million, going on to make extensive renovations. The 10,982 square foot home features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The couple has made the mansion their home base ever since Taylor wrapped the Asia leg of her Eras tour on March 9 in Singapore. They immediately flew back to Los Angeles where the pair attended Madonna‘s private A-list Oscars party the next night.

Travis has been enjoying his time in Los Angeles, having been spotted out and about on several occasions. He had a power lunch with friends at West Hollywood hotspot Cecconi’s on March 11. Two days later he attended Justin Timberlake‘s concert at the Wiltern Theater, although Taylor didn’t appear to ​accompany him.

The Ohio native posed backstage with Justin’s NSYNC bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick‘s son Nash. His wife, Karlyn Skladany, shared a photo of the smiling athlete with their 6-year-old, writing, “Something big happened tonight,” via an Instagram Story post.

Taylor and Travis took a break from L.A. life for a romantic getaway. The couple was photographed walking down a dock above a body of water with yachts in the background in pictures obtained by the website Deux Moi on Monday, March 18. They were both wearing shorts for the sunny outing and managed to keep their location a secret despite someone snapping photos of the pair from a distance.

The lovebirds still have time to enjoy each other’s company before Taylor has to get back to work. The singer is dropping her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, while kicking off the European leg of her Eras tour on May 9 in Paris, France.