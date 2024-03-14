Travis Kelce attended his longtime friend Justin Timberlake’s concert without girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Music producer Khris Riddick-Tynes took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 13, to share a video from the concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, which captured Travis, 34, nodding his head along as Justin, 43, performed his song “Mirrors” on stage.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the other fans in attendance were even treated to a surprise *NSYNC reunion when Justin’s former bandmates took to the stage to perform their hits “Bye Bye Bye” and “Girlfriend.”

It’s not clear why Taylor, 34, didn’t join Travis at the show, as she is a massive fan of the “SexyBack” singer. While the “London Boy” singer fangirled over Justin and the rest of *NSYNC when they presented her an award at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023, she even admitted he was her “musical crush” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008.

Meanwhile, Travis and Justin first got to know each other when they began playing golf together in 2021.

Despite Taylor’s decision to skip the show, she and Travis have been able to enjoy plenty of quality time together after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in February.

Following the victory, Travis traveled to Sydney, Australia, to attend Taylor’s Eras tour on February 22. They then reunited on March 8 when he attended her concert in Singapore. Following the show, the pair were seen holding hands while enjoying a stroll through a mall on a date night. Photos circulated on social media that showed the “Cruel Summer” singer wearing a black dress and flats as she held hands with Travis during the outing.

Travis shared insight into his time in Singapore while reflecting on the experience during the March 13 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour,” he explained. “The last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple of months. But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views.”

After he gave a shoutout to Taylor, Travis explained that he visited the “world’s largest greenhouse” during the trip.

Courtesy of Khris Riddick-Tynes/Instagram

“It was cool as f–k. They had the world’s, like, biggest waterfall in a greenhouse too. It was awesome, man. The way the whole thing was laid out,” the Ohio native shared. “It was a very controlled space and everything was, like, blooming at the same time.”

Once Taylor performed her last show in Singapore on March 9, the couple returned to Los Angeles and reportedly attended Madonna’s Oscars viewing party on March 10. British Vogue shared that Taylor and Travis joined several other A-listers at the event, which Madonna, 65, cohosted with her manager, Guy Oseary, at his house in the Hollywood Hills.

While the couple has only been dating since summer 2023, insiders have shared that they are already planning their future together. “Taylor’s got marriage and kids on the brain,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in February. “One of Travis’ biggest attractions is that he’s so family-oriented. She’s 34 and the clock is ticking.”