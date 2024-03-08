Travis Kelce and His Friends Dance to Taylor Swift as They Attend Eras Tour in Singapore

The boys are back! Travis Kelce was joined by his friends Ross Travis and Harry Clark while attending girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show in Singapore on Friday, March 8.

The guys sat in a private suite at National Stadium and looked like they were having a blast during the show. Fans captured video of the trio during the Reputation set and caught them dancing to songs like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready for It.”

After attending his brother, Jason Kelce’s, retirement press conference on Monday, March 4, and a Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday, March 5, Travis, 34, headed across the world to reunite with his pop star girlfriend. He previously attended her February 23 show in Sydney, Australia, with Ross, 31.

“I understand now,” Ross wrote on his Instagram Story after the Accor Stadium show. “That. Was. Amazing.”

Being in the football offseason has given Travis more time to support Taylor, 34, at work, just like she did for him amid the 2023-2024 NFL season. She has one more show in Singapore on Saturday, March 9, before a two-month break. The Eras tour resumes in France on May 9.

Getty (2)

On April 19, the Grammy winner will release her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, and Travis has already shown his support for the record. “I have heard some of it,” he told reporters during a February 5 press conference. “It is unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Taylor announced the album at the Grammys on February 4. She later shared the tracklist, along with three additional versions of the record that each include a different bonus song. Based on the song titles and some quotes that the singer has shared on the album covers, fans have speculated that TTPD is about her split from Joe Alwyn.

The exes dated for more than six years before breaking up at the beginning of 2023. News of their split was first reported in April of that year. By July 2023, Taylor and Travis’ love story began when he gave her a shout out on his “New Heights” podcast after attending the Eras tour in Kansas City.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor dished in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”