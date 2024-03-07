Travis Kelce‘s friends have been the ones sharing the NFL star’s overseas visits to watch girlfriend Taylor Swift perform. The latest was pal Harry Clark on their trip to Singapore, and Swifties want to ​meet and know more about him.

What Is Harry Clark’s Job?

It’s unclear what Harry’s exact job is, but he’s been part of Travis’ entourage for several years and grew up with him in Cleveland, Ohio. He has accompanied the Kansas City Chiefs star to numerous home games, even riding together in Travis’ car as they pulled up into reserved player parking lot in photos shared to Instagram.

Harry is also close friends with other members of Travis’ tight inner circle, including Aric Jones, the Ohio native’s barber, Patrick Regan and his personal chef, Kumar Ferguson. He was present in a suite at Allegiant Stadium when Travis and the Chiefs won Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas on February 11, joining Patrick, Kumar and more of Travis’ crew, as well as rapper Quavo.

Harry was also with Travis and his entourage on March 5, 2024, when the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted a Kelce Brothers bobblehead night in honor of the NFL stars who grew up in the city.

Did Harry Clark​ Travel With Travis Kelce to Singapore?

Yes! He shared several Instagram Stories videos aboard a private jet on March 7, 2024. In one he was enjoying Shake Shack burgers with Travis’ comanager André A Eanes, President, Cofounder and Chief Business Officer of AA Management Group, aboard the plane.

Harry then shared a snapshot while browsing various Nike shoes during a stop at the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands integrated resort in Singapore. He later posted a video from their suite high atop one of the iconic hotel towers looking out across Singapore. Harry and his friends got the party started by blasting music as he showed a number of Don Julio 1942 tequila shots being poured.



Why Is Travis Kelce in Singapore?

The three-time Super Bowl champ flew in to join Taylor during her final two shows at the National Stadium on March 8 and 9, 2024. Travis had previous taken pal Ross Travis as his travel companion when he flew into Sydney, Australia, the month prior to take in one of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s Eras tour shows down under. Ross was also part of the crew who joined him in Singapore.

Has Harry Clark Shared Any Photos With Taylor Swift?

Unlike many of Travis’ pals, he has not yet posted any photos alongside the pop superstar to his social media accounts.

Was Harry Clark Friends With Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole?

Kayla appears in several photos on Harry’s Instagram account. In one snapshot from January 26, 2022, Travis is seen holding Kayla from behind in a celebratory pose. Eric, Patrick and Travis’ other comanager, Aaron Eanes, were also seen in the snapshot. Kayla and Travis were shown together in another photograph from the carousel. The pair broke up later in 2022 after a five-year relationship.