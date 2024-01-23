Kumar Ferguson grew up spending lots of time with Travis Kelce. Now, he’s a personal chef to the Kansas City Chiefs player, as well as many of Travis’ teammates, and has spent time with Taylor Swift at NFL games. The tight end even credits Kumar with keeping him in shape all year long.

Who Is Kumar Ferguson?

Kumar, also known as KuEatsFresh, describes himself as a “private food consultant” based in Kansas City, Missouri, according to his LinkedIn. He worked as a truck driver for six years until 2016, when Travis called him to ask for help with his diet.

“[Kelce’s] like, ‘Hey, man, I want to take my diet seriously,’” Kumar told Startland News. “‘You want to come out to KC and help me out with that? Whatever you want to do, I’ll help you, and we just kind of support each other.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Four days later, Kumar flew out to Kansas City to start his new adventure of cooking for the Chiefs player. “It’s fun, but I do take it seriously,” he said. “Just knowing that I can have some type of impact on his health. I try to just bring my best to that to make sure he’s equipped on the field and fueled up.”

After a few years of cooking exclusively for Travis, Kumar — who shares recipes on his official website — began to work with other Chiefs players. The business inspired him to create an unnamed startup and app that connects professional athletes with private chefs.

“It’s just a safe space for professional athletes and professional chefs to do business,” he explained. “[The athletes] call and we do a consultation and see what their needs are, where they’re located, and then I find and source the best chefs that are near them.”

How Did Travis Kelce and Kumar Ferguson Meet?

Though Kumar didn’t begin working with Travis until 2016, their relationship goes back years before that. They grew up together in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Kumar loved cooking at a young age and spent his childhood helping his mom make dinner. He then started cooking for neighbors and friends, including Travis.

“Growing up, I would cook for all the bros after we’d be hanging out all day,” Kumar told Kansas City Magazine. “That kitchen table hangout has always been a center for all of us. We have definitely carried that tradition with us.”

These days, Kumar focuses on feeding Travis meals for “fuel, comfort, hydration and nutrition,” he told Startland News. That can include anything from oatmeal and fruit to seafood alfredo and filets. Travis has made it clear that he’s grateful for everything Kumar does.

“Shout out to KuEatsFresh, my man [private chef] Kumar Ferguson,” the football star told Yahoo! Sports in February 2023. “Whatever he’s feeding me is keeping me young.”