Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are spending every waking moment together – as friends buzz it’s just a matter of time before they move to the next level and announce baby news, too! An insider exclusively tells Life & Style, “Bradley has been very vocal about the fact that he wants another child and was hoping that it would happen before he turns 50. His big birthday is in January, so no one’s expecting him to have a baby in his arms by that point, but he’s very clear that his intentions with Gigi are very serious. He sees her as baby ​mama material and says so all the time.”

Bradley, 49, and Gigi, 29, who started dating in October 2023, both had children from past relationships. The Hangover actor shares daughter Lea De Seine with former partner and model Irina Shayk. Meanwhile, Gigi welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020 with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. It’s unclear if their daughters have met, but a separate source previously told Life & Style that Gigi and Bradley had “serious discussions” for them to get well-acquainted.

“They’re having serious discussions, since at their ages, girls get attached very easily,” the source exclusively told Life & Style in March. “They don’t want to see the girls hit it off only to pull the rug out from under them if their relationship doesn’t work out.”

The pair has kept their romance out of the ​public eye for the most part. However, they broke their rule when they stepped out for an international date night at Taylor Swift’s concert in Paris, France, on May 12.

“[Bradley] and Gigi are best friends at this point, she puts up with all his fussy ways and he’s even turned into a bit of a reality TV junkie because of her. They love cuddling up and watching all their favorite shows together. She’s also gotten him to relax and be more social, which is kind of a miracle because he used to only have time for work,” the insider shares. “No one expected him to be taking trips with Taylor and Travis Kelce, that was a shock to his inner circle, but it’s been good for him. He’s so much more chill these days.”

The Maestro actor and supermodel celebrated her birthday in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, in April alongside Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34. The couples enjoyed a relaxing oceanside getaway and had an intimate dinner together.

Gigi and Bradley’s spring has been filled with adventure and it looks like the fun isn’t going to stop for their summer of love.

“They’re planning a fun summer together and although Gigi isn’t putting pressure on him to propose, people assume it’s the next step since she’s clear that she’d love that to happen,” the insider continues. “Gigi checks all boxes for him, and they both want to have a child together, so it’s just a question of when it happens, but no doubt they’ll be announcing good news very soon.”