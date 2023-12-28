Bradley Cooper is no stranger to Pennsylvania. After all, the famous Philadelphia Eagles football fan was born and raised there. But when he and supermodel flame Gigi Hadid enjoyed a getaway to River House at Odette’s in New Hope, Pennsylvania, this October, the Silver Linings Playbook actor found an all-new reason to adore the Keystone State.

“Gigi showed him around town, and they spent time with her mom,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, noting Yolanda Hadid owns a farm nearby that the Guest in Residence designer often retreats to with daughter Khai, 3. “Bradley absolutely loved it.”

In fact, he’s so smitten with the area, as well as with Gigi, that the Maestro star and director has reportedly bought a home not too far away. “Bradley wants Gigi to help decorate,” reveals the insider of his surprise real estate acquisition. “She’s thrilled that they’ll be neighbors! No doubt she’ll be spending a lot of time at the house.”

While the couple only stepped out together for the first time in October in NYC — where they both mainly reside — things have progressed quickly. “Gigi and Bradley are actually getting quite serious,” says a source, adding that this new Pennsylvania nest is part of the plans they’re making for the future. “Despite keeping a very low profile, they are with one another a lot, often meeting up late and spending the night together. Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other.”

Putting Down Roots

Gigi, 28, previously lived with Khai’s father, Zayn Malik, 30, on a local farm in Pennsylvania. “I always want to be here full-time,” she said in 2021 of their simpler, “greenery”-filled life in Bucks County. “I love the city, but this is where I’m happiest.”

Now Bradley, 48, gets the appeal, too. “He thinks it will be great for Lea,” says the insider of the 6-year-old daughter the Alias alum shares with ex Irina Shayk, 37. “She can have a pony!” Of course, if things keep going the way they are, it’s possible that Lea and Khai will end up making memories there together — as part of a blended family. “People thought Gigi and Bradley were just a flash in the pan at first, but the couple are proving them wrong,” says the insider. “This new property is proof they’re serious about one another and intend to be in each other’s lives going forward.”