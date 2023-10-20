It’s on! Three days after photographers caught Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper dining together at NYC’s Via Carota, the Maestro actor/director, 48, was seen driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV around the Big Apple with the supermodel, 28, in his passenger seat on October 8. When he dropped her off? She had a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and Prada tote in tow — fitting, considering the duo were rumored to have just returned from a romantic weekend getaway to Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

“They’ve been secretly hooking up for weeks now,” an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style. “Friends thought they should get together, and they totally hit it off. It was an instant attraction — Gigi and Bradley’s chemistry is off the charts.”

Despite their 20-year age difference, the pair have quite a lot in common — including the fact that they’re both co-parenting a child alongside their exes. Gigi shares Khai, 3, with Zayn Malik, 30, while Bradley is dad to Lea, 6, whom he welcomed with Irina Shayk, 37. “They’ve bonded over raising their daughters,” the source explains to Life & Style. “And they both have a connection to Pennsylvania — he’s from there, and she has a house there.”

Meanwhile, back in New York, where they each maintain homes, “Gigi and Bradley like a lot of the same restaurants,” says the insider. “It’s pretty crazy how similar they seem to be on a lot of levels. This romance could go the distance.”

But the relationship isn’t without its complications. For years, Gigi has been friendly with fellow model Irina — who’s sparked reconciliation rumors with Bradley on multiple occasions since their 2019 split. As recently as August, the exes were seen getting touchy-feely during a trip to Italy with their little girl. “Irina seems fine with Gigi dating Bradley, but it’d be understandable if she was annoyed,” says the insider, noting that the first time Bradley and Gigi ever met was through his former girlfriend of four years, Irina. “There’s absolutely no girl code at work here at all.”

“They’re both models and single moms — they have a lot of shared experiences,” says the insider. “Especially now, with Bradley in the mix!”

Making matters even messier, just a few months ago, Gigi appeared hot and heavy with Bradley’s good pal Leonardo DiCaprio. However, it’s not the only instance where the Hollywood heartthrobs have shown interest in the same woman — the Titanic star, 48, reportedly cozied up to Irina earlier this year.

“Bradley and Leo are still friends, and there’s apparently no hard feelings between them,” says the insider, adding it makes sense that Gigi might prefer Bradley in the long run. “Gigi had fun with Leo, but it’s no secret he’s not the committing type. Bradley’s the opposite — he’s not a player, he wants a long-term, committed relationship.”