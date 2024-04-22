Jason Tartick has moved on from his painful split from Kaitlyn Bristowe with YouTube star Kat Stickler. Bachelor Nation fans want to know more about the social media sensation who has captured Jason’s heart.

What Does Kat Stickler Do for a Living?

Kat became famous via social media doing comedic TikTok and YouTube videos. Those initially began when she was still married to ex-husband Michael Stickler. The pair started their TikTok account in May 2020, shortly after they welcomed daughter Mary-Katherine, or MK as she’s nicknamed.

One month after introducing their little girl on social media, their TikTok page exploded with followers, making Kate and Mike one of the most followed couples thanks to their hilarious family prank content that gained the pair more than six million followers at the time.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine

When Did Mike and Kat Stickler Split?

Less than a year after gaining massive social media fame, Mike and Kat announced their separation in March 2021.

“We’re just trying to do everything we can for MK, and coparenting her, and moving forward in love,” Mike told fans. “So, Kat is not at fault at all for any of this, just so you know. There’s a lot of things that I need to work on in my own life and get in order. Again, if you could, please respect our privacy, respect us as individuals as we attempt to navigate this process.”

Kat went on to carve out a successful solo career on TikTok, with 10.3 million followers as of April 2024. Her YouTube channel has 439,000 subscribers, while her Instagram page boasts 1.9 million followers.

Who Did Kat Stickler Date After Her Divorce From Mike Stickler?

The Florida native hinted she was dating a mystery man in September 2021, and followers quickly became invested in her new romance after her split from Mike. While she didn’t reveal his identity, Kat shared how he sweetly sent her and MK dinner when she had to cancel a date.

The following month, some followers figured out the mystery man’s identity as Cameron Walker and Kat made her boyfriend Instagram official in December 2021.

Kat announced their split in August 2022, saying she was too quick to enter into a new relationship after her marriage ended.

“Some of you may have noticed I have taken a little bit of a step back from social media the past couple of months. And a lot of you guessed it because you are very smart and observant, but Cam and I have decided to take a break,” she told followers.

Kat added, “For me right now, I needed to process things, which I did not really give myself the grace to do after my divorce … I am honestly trying to do the best I can.”

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

When Did Kat Stickler Start Dating Jason Tartick?

Jason danced around rumors he was dating Kat during a March 28, 2024, appearance on the podcast “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad.”

“There’s a lot that comes with that, good and bad,” he explained. “And so, the whole dating aspect, which I’m relatively new to, I’m like, ‘You know what? For right now, today, I’m gonna kind of keep things private,’ until things become [more serious]. But right now, I’m keeping things a little private. But more to come.”

When Did Kat Stickler and Jason Tartick Become Instagram Official?

She shared an Instagram Story photo on April 20, 2024, from Jason’s New York City book party. “So proud of you and your new book,” Kat wrote on the snapshot while holding a copy of his financial guide. Jason reposted the photo in an Instagram Story on his page.

How Did Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler Meet?

During his appearance on Becca and Tanya’s podcast, the Buffalo, New York, native revealed he interviewed Kat for an upcoming episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast, saying, “She’s amazing, she’s very special, she’s awesome, she’s great.”

When Did Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Split?

The former couple announced they were calling off their engagement and going their separate ways in an August 2023 Instagram post. The pair got engaged in May 2021 after dating for two years. Kaitlyn was the season 11 lead on The Bachelorette, while Jason competed on Becca Kufrin‘s season 14 of The Bachelorette, although he was sent home in week 9.