Former Bachelorette star Jason Tartick feels contestants in the franchise should use their time during the fantasy suite dates to have serious discussions about money and financial goals.

“Realistically, who’s talking about money or their career in a fantasy suite? Probably next to no one,” Jason, 35, told Us Weekly ahead of the Tuesday, April 2, release of his book, Talk Money to Me.

Jason interviewed several Bachelor and Bachelorette leads to find out if they ever discussed what their financial situations were between themselves and contestants during the fantasy suite dates. That is one of the only times cameras aren’t rolling and they can divulge such personal information.

He spoke to former Bachelor and Bachelorette leads Trista Sutter, Clayton Echard, Ben Higgins and Jason’s former fiancée, Kaitlyn Bristowe, who all revealed they did not discuss finances during their fantast dates. However, season 24 lead, Peter Weber, admitted he did.

“It was also interesting to hear if they knew then what they know now, and many of those leads said they wish they did have the conversation about that,” Jason said about the former ABC reality stars.

The Buffalo, New York, native revealed he told friend and Bachelor season 28 lead Joey Graziadei to make sure he broached the subject with his finalists.

“Joey is such a great guy. I got to know Joey before the show, and of course, we’re still really good friends,” Jason told Us about the former tennis instructor. “When it comes to finances and career and all that, before the show, I said, ‘Make sure you’re having those conversations.’ I did say that, and then also currently I’m like, ‘Man, you are on fire. Make sure you get an accountant. Make sure you get your insurance. Go set up your LLCs because you’re going to do some big things.’”

It’s unclear if Joey, 28, took Jason’s advice. He ultimately picked junior project manager Kelsey Anderson in the show’s finale, where the couple got engaged.

Jason, who appeared on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, got engaged to Kaitlyn, 38, in May 2021 after moving in together in May 2019. In his book, Jason said the two “never had a candid conversation” about money before they began living together. Jason claimed the former couple had “zero plan in place” about how they would split the bills once he moved into her home.

The pair announced their split on August 6, 2023, and Jason later moved out of her house. Kaitlyn revealed in an August 15, 2023, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast that he was living “down the street” from her in Nashville.

“I think people assume if people break up, something bad happened. And I think that’s the hardest part of this whole breakup — nothing bad happened. It’s just been over time. We have both not made each other a priority. And this is what happens,” she said of their split.