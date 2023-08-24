Jason Tartick has moved out of the Nashville home he shared with ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe and has documented the process in a new Instagram video, sharing how heartbreaking and taxing it is. The former couple announced on August 6 they ended their engagement after more than four years together.

In a Wednesday, August 23, Instagram post, Jason, 34, showed a truck full of boxes of his belongings pulled up to the back of a storage unit facility, looking into the camera and saying, “I’ll tell you what physically and mentally sucks, this,” and pointing to his pal Hawk and stating, “Thank God for him,” as his friend moved a cart of Jason’s items down the hall in a cart towards a storage locker.

The former Bachelorette star wrote in the caption, “A few weeks ago my best buddy Hawk called me and asked what my plan was for the weekend and if he could help. I told him I was starting to move out and that I appreciated his offer but I was ok. I’ll never forget his response, he said ‘Friendships would mean very little if they were only applied when it was convenient.’ He then booked his flight and was there the next day.”

“I share this bc although I said I was ok, I wasn’t and not only did I want him there that day and I needed him there that day. This has been another reminder to me that it’s ok to show weakness, it’s ok to ask for help and that the support from family/friends is truly unbreakable when they know you really need to lean in,” Jason continued.

The “Trading Secrets” podcaster added, “Promise sad posts will be behind me shortly, it just felt too meaningful not to share. Thank you for everyone who has given respect and grace over the last month.”

Jason included shots of his clothing in boxes at Kaitlyn’s home as the former duo’s two golden retrievers looked on curiously at what was happening. The pups even stood by the ramp leading into the truck as his move out was taking place. Fortunately, Kaitlyn, 38, and Jason revealed in their split announcement that they will share custody of the pets, writing, “Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

Kaitlyn and Jason shared in a joined August 6 Instagram statement that they had ended their two-year engagement after meeting during a taping of her “Off the Vine” podcast in 2018. “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the pair wrote. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

The duo added, “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.” The message concluded,

“Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

Shortly afterward, Jason shared three intimate photos of the former couple, thanking Kaitlyn for the “love and support over the years.” He wrote, “I will forever be grateful for this person that was brought into my life, ”while adding he was “beyond heart broken.”