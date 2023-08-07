Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick reacted to his split from ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe in a series of heartfelt Instagram Stories posted hours after the pair announced the end of their engagement on Sunday, August 6.

Jason, 34, posted three throwback photos with the former Bachelorette, 38, and started off his message by thanking her for the “love and support over the years.”

“I will forever be grateful for this person that was brought into my life,” he wrote.

The “Trading Secrets” podcast host concluded his series of posts by admitting he is “beyond heart broken. Please be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal,” he added, sharing a snapshot of him kissing her forehead and Luke Combs’ song “Beautiful Crazy” playing in the clip.

One day later, Jason released the Monday, August 7 episode of his podcast, “Trading Secrets,” and shared a heartfelt introduction to listeners. “As some of you might know. Kaitlyn and I have shared our relationship news that we are ending our engagement tonight. So the intro will be short, it will be sweet. … I’m not going to provide news at this time given what’s happening in my life. It’s been a little bit of a challenge today and tonight. When I’m prepared and feel ready to talk through how these things also impact my life, what’s next for me, I will share those.”

Jason and Kaitlyn ​announced their separation after they shared the devastating news “with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it” themselves.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate,” they wrote, before noting that their dogs Pinot and Ramen will “be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved.”

The former couple shared that remaining friendly is “incredibly important” to them and are “grateful” they ended their engagement “with love and respect for one another.”

“It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die,” the lengthy statement continued.

Courtesy of Jason Tartick/ Instagram

Jason and Kaitlyn’s news came shortly after eagle-eyed fans noticed the Dancing With the Stars alum wasn’t wearing her engagement ring and they were spending their summer apart.

Though the Buffalo, New York, native remained tight-lipped about the speculation, Kaitlyn seemingly addressed the chatter on August 1, before quickly deleting the Instagram message.

“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself,” Kaitlyn wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “Have a f—king heart. You’re scaring me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host followed up the quickly deleted message with lyrics from her 2020 song, “If I’m Being Honest.”

“Just ‘cause I’m an open book, don’t mean you get the whole story,” Kaitlyn sings in one verse. “And if I’m being honest / I’m not always tough as I seem / And I can have my moments / But words can get the best of me / And the words that I say to myself / Are the ones that hit me the hardest,” the lyrics read.

The following day, Kaitlyn posted a video of herself exercising in a rigorous workout as she prepared to “toughen up” and “fight the noise.”

Jason and Kaitlyn got engaged in May 2021 after two years of dating. The Canada native shared her wedding plans with Life & Style in August 2022 and admitted Jason had a “traditional” mindset for their nuptials.

“He’s very much like, ‘Let’s get married and do it that way.,” she revealed. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t care.’ If you know me, I’m not a very traditional person.”