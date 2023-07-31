Breaking Down Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Complete Dating History Amid Jason Tartick Split Rumors
Kaitlyn Bristowe had an impressive dating history even before becoming season 11’s The Bachelorette star in 2015. While she initially found love with Shawn Booth followed by a long engagement, the Leduc, Canada, native got engaged a second time to Jason Tartick, a contestant from season 14 of the ABC reality show.
Jason and Kaitlyn have fought off breakup rumors multiple times since he proposed in May 2021. The most recent came in July 2023, when fans noticed the pair were taking separate beach vacations and she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring in a series of Instagram bikini photos. However, Jason mentioned the pair had busy schedules for the month that were going to keep them apart. Kaitlyn’s getaway was for a girlfriend’s bachelorette party, so naturally her fiancé wouldn’t likely have been in attendance. That still wasn’t enough to keep fans from worrying about the couple’s engagement status, and some are revisiting Kaitlyn’s dating history as they wait for answers.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5