Shawn Booth

The Connecticut native received Kaitlyn’s final rose on the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette, as Kaitlyn accepted his romantic proposal.

From the very beginning, the dance teacher said she knew Shawn was the one for her. “I actually thought I knew night one and I just hoped from that moment on. I think I made the mistake of admitting it was him from night one [to producers],” she said in a 2017 interview, adding, “I said right away, ‘Game over. It’s that guy, no questions.’”

Shawn revealed in 2018 that the couple was in no rush to get married, explaining, “We have our own stride with how we want to take our relationship from the show out into the real world and it really has been an adjustment. But we’ve always been on the same page. We click like that. We’ve been normal and want to keep that normalcy.” The pair broke up later that year, announcing in a joint statement that they had “evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions.”