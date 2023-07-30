Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick may have both appeared on different installments of the popular dating franchise, but their love story started long after cameras stopped rolling on their respective seasons​. Jason and Kaitlyn connected when they both appeared on Kaitlyn’s “Off the Vine” podcast in 2019. After they met, they enjoyed a whirlwind romance. They got engaged in May 2021, but more than two years later, fans started to speculate that the couple may split and pointed to several social media clues that hint at a break up.

Did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Break Up?

While Kaitlyn and Jason have been engaged for more than two years and planning their wedding, fans have picked up on clues the couple has seemingly split.

On July 29, fans noticed that Jason was vacationing in Fire Island, New York, after he shared a photo from the coastal location via his Instagram Story. That same day, fans also noticed that Katilyn had been posting photos from a separate vacation via Instagram.

Upon further Insta-sleuthing, fans realized that it would make sense that Kaitlyn was spending time away from Jason. She revealed that she was celebrating a friend’s bachelorette via an Instagram Story post. Another Instagram Story post from one of the other attendees of the bachelorette trip revealed that the ladies were spending time in Rosemary Beach, Florida.

That same day, Kaitlyn posted a series of ​three photos of her in a string bikini which were taken during what appeared to be a relaxing beach trip during the bachelorette weekend. However, many fans noticed that she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring in either of the pictures. While most people prefer not to wear jewelry to the beach for fear of losing it, it didn’t stop fans from speculating in the comments.

“I think Jason and her broke up. No ring. She is always out partying and with friends and never with him,” one fan wrote under the photo. “Honestly, I used to love Kaitlyn but seeing how she is doing Jason I think he can do way better.”

Meanwhile, another added, “I don’t think she wants a relationship. She’s finding herself and enjoyed being single.”

Representatives for Kaitlyn and Jason did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

How Did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Meet?

Kaitlyn and Jason started dating in 2019, shortly after Jason made an appearance on Kaitlyn’s “Off the Vine” podcast. The pair had one major thing in common: they had both appeared on separate seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn made her debut on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 where she vied for Chris Soules’ heart. She returned to star in her own season of The Bachelorette later that year. At the end of season 11, she got engaged to contestant Shawn Booth. However, the couple eventually split in 2018.

Jason made his franchise debut on season 14 of The Bachelorette, where he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart in 2018. He was later eliminated during week 9.

When Did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Get Engaged?

Jason proposed to Kaitlyn in May 2021 after two years of dating.

“It was everything I could have asked for,” Kaitlyn told Entertainment Tonight about his romantic Nashville, Tennessee, proposal at the time. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Still Getting Married?

While the pair planned for a big wedding, the Bachelor Nation alums had to switch up their ceremony plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When it comes to marriage — with everything going on in 2020 — I don’t know because Jason wants to have a big wedding,” Kaitlyn exclusively told Life & Style in May 2021. “So, we’ll have to wait until the pandemic is over.”

Kaitlyn gave an update on the wedding planning in October 2022, admitting “finding a date” has been the “hardest part” for the busy couple.

“We had one and we were so set on it, but then it fell through,” she told E! News. “I think we might have actually landed on one, but I’m not gonna say it yet again because I don’t want to jinx it.”