Down the aisle! Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have been busy planning their upcoming wedding after getting engaged in May. Luckily, the duo hasn’t been shy about dishing details about when they’re getting married.

Jason, 32, revealed he actually had the opportunity to pop the question to Kaitlyn, 36, almost one year prior. Bachelor producers asked if he wanted to propose during their appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever when they sat down for a brief interview during the former leading lady’s reair of season 11.

In the end, he decided not to take the chance because he didn’t want their engagement to get tangled in with Kaitlyn’s previous engagement to ex-fiancé Shawn Booth, who she was with for three years following her season finale before their split in 2018.

“We don’t need these stories to align in the same showing,” Jason told Entertaimment Tonight in June 2020. “But I told Kaitlyn after. … She’s like, ‘Thank God [you didn’t do it].’”

Their real-life proposal was absolutely perfect. After meeting in October 2018 while taping an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, the financier brought things full circle by asking her to marry him during another episode three years later.

“It was everything I could have asked for,” Kaitlyn gushed to Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word but still blacked out.”

Even better, the proposal took place at the home they share in Nashville with their two golden retrievers, Ramen and Pinot. “I was trying to be present, but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, ‘Tequila for Breakfast,’” the Bachelorette host joked about the big moment. “I was like, ‘This feels very on brand but also very inappropriate!’”

It was actually Jason’s mom who suggested he propose on the podcast. “She was like, ‘You know, you guys met on the podcast,'” the “Trading Secrets” podcast host explained. “I was like, ‘Ah!’ I proposed to her on the podcast. She had no idea!”

