Gearing up to walk down the aisle in a non-traditional look! Kaitlyn Bristowe teases her dress and possible pantsuit for her upcoming wedding to Jason Tartick. “I switch my mind every week, to be honest,” the Bachelorette alum tells Life & Style exclusively about the different styles she’s trying.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m the most excited for, which I never thought I would be. I’ve never been like a — you know, how girls grow up and they put the pillowcase on their head and they pretend to get married and they dream about this day. I’ve never been like that until recently. Now I actually do get really excited about the dresses,” Kaitlyn, 37, admits. “One of my really good friends, Lo [VonRumpf], he’s a celebrity stylist out in L.A., but he’s a dear friend of mine. So, he sends me pictures of dresses weekly and they’re always different. It goes from like a really flowy lacey thing to simple to a pantsuit. And I’m like, ‘I’ll take all three.’ So I’ll probably have a few different looks for the special day.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Just like some of their fellow former Bachelor Nation members, Kaitlyn and Jason were forced to postpone their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the “Off the Vine” podcast host has a plan in place for their impending nuptials even though it’s been “challenging” to plan.

“Everyone that had plans for their wedding over the last couple years is now making up for lost time and venues are booked everywhere. They’re, like, ten times more expensive,” she explains. “I don’t think Jason would be down for this, but I would. We have talked about, like, why don’t we just have a small wedding because we really wanna get married this year. We’ve talked about, you know, eloping or having a small wedding. Then, when things calm down, we can have a big party.”

Of course, Kaitlyn wants her Bachelor Nation and Dancing With the Stars friends present for the big day! “We can’t not invite all these people. They’re such big parts of our lives,” she says.

After the wedding comes the honeymoon — and Kaitlyn already has that planned out. Because it’s “really hard” for Jason to “just relax and not do anything,” she wants a vacation that’s a combination of both their styles.

“We want to go to the Maldives and have a complete relaxing, like, over the water bungalow. One of those situations. That’s on my bucket list. I’ve never done one of those,” she says. “Then, we want to go to Italy and — he’s never been to Italy, which is it’s my happy place. So, we wanna go to Italy and, kind of, go around all the different places there and eat all the food and drink all the wine.”

From the sound of it, the happy couple has a lot to look forward to in the future!