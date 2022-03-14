Exclusive Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick Says He and Kaitlyn Bristowe Want Kids ‘the Second’ They Get Married

Starting their brood! Bachelor Nation couple Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are ready to start trying for babies right after they officially tie the knot.

The former Bachelorette star, 33, tells Life & Style exclusively while promoting his upcoming book The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Reset Your Career, that the one thing he’s looking forward to about married life is “having a child.” Jason continued, “The second we get married, we want to start having kids. Step one is planning this wedding.”

Kaitlyn and Jason met while recording an episode of the Dancing With the Stars alum’s podcast “Off the Vine” in January 2019 and started dating shortly thereafter. They announced their engagement in May 2021, and are gearing up to say their “I dos.” Jason teases that their wedding will be “a hell of a night partying and celebrating” with his family from Buffalo, New York, Kaitlyn’s family from Canada, fellow Bachelor Nation alums, members of the Dancing With the Stars cast and “everyone else there.”

Although they’ve yet to lock down a wedding venue, the couple knows what they want — and don’t want. Jason explains that the one thing they won’t do is have first look photos.

“I’m sure I’m gonna lose it when I see her. I’m sure. And that’s why I don’t wanna have a first look, because I want that experience of her walking down and [seeing] the dress for the first time,” he gushes. “If it’s an inconvenience of a few hours of photos, we gotta deal with it, because that’s something no one can take from you.”

The author went on to say, “The second we close that [wedding] chapter, it’s time to have some kids.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

But, will Jason and Kaitlyn’s future babies have a spot waiting for them on any of the Bachelor shows? The “Trading Secrets” podcast host is looking forward to being a supportive father.

“I can’t speak for Kaitlyn. I think Kaitlyn would probably say no, but I can’t speak for her,” Jason says while laughing. “I would say, I would embrace it. I would say go for it. That’s where we, but I would also have a whole lot of insider tips and tricks to provide.”

However, Jason knows that his future bride has more advice when it comes to Bachelor Nation since she was a lead and he wasn’t. And even though he wasn’t a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette, Jason is happy that their love story “played out” the way that it did.

“The way we met was just so natural. … It’s the wildest thing,” he tells Life & Style of their first meeting. “There was so much natural chemistry. So, part of me thinks maybe it would’ve worked out if I went on the show, because so quickly we had natural chemistry. The other part of me is like, I was friendzoned for a little bit, maybe it wouldn’t have worked out. It all worked out the best way, and it all happened for a reason. Without The Bachelor franchise, there’s absolutely no way our paths cross. I just can’t see a world in which that would have happened.”

Jason’s book The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Reset Your Career is set to be released on April 5, 2022.