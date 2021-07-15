Shutting down the haters! Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick slammed “grotesque” comments about Kaitlyn Bristowe’s appearance while she’s hosting season 17 of The Bachelorette.

“I don’t know why people think it’s OK to say the s–t they do on Twitter,” Jason, 32, said during an appearance on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast on Thursday, July 15, about the rude remarks Kaitlyn, 36, receives online. “The way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people’s appearances — and obviously, specifically, I’m referring to Kaitlyn — it’s grotesque. It’s a joke.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn is cohosting Katie Thurston’s season with Tayshia Adams following Chris Harrison leaving the franchise. “I don’t see why people have to do that,” Jason added. “And the other thing is, the fact that it’s usually women putting other women down is just insane. When Chris Harrison was up there, were people talking about Chris Harrison’s looks? Or when a guy’s up there?”

The Spade and Sparrows founder first appeared as a contestant during Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor in 2015 before going on to be the lead of her own season. Since stepping into her new role as host, Kaitlyn has received many comments about “looking different” since the beginning of her reality TV fame.

“There [are] so many things in this world we can control, and there [are] so many things we can’t control. Our looks and things like that are most of the things we can’t control,” Jason continued. “With the bad comes good, but when you see some of the bad, and you’re just like, ‘Oh, she’s aged’ — well, yeah, we all f–king age.”

Jason, who proposed to Kaitlyn in May 2021, concluded his point by admitting the mean comments have an effect. “People see it, people hear it and they feel it, and whether they show it or not, it’s gotta end,” he said.

The “Off the Vine” podcast host has done her fair share of clapping back at trolls this season, as well. In June, Kaitlyn detailed *exactly* what she’s had done after someone tweeted asking why her appearance seemed “different.”

“Six years since I was on the show, brow lift, brow microblading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair and I finally learned how to contour,” the Dew Edit founder tweeted at the time. “Oh, and I put on some weight.”

The Dancing With the Stars champ later clarified details about her “brow lift” shortly after. “I didn’t go under the knife,” she said. “No, I just got Botox to lift the brows,” she said in a video posted to her feed.

That’s not to say she wasn’t bothered by the insensitive remarks from fans. “So sick of women commenting on my face,” Kaitlyn wrote in response to someone saying her “face is busted.”