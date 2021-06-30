Honesty hour. Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe has been extremely candid about plastic surgery over the years. The Bachelor Nation alum has opened up about Botox, lip fillers and more procedures she’s undergone since first appearing in the franchise in 2015.

The Canadian reality star previously admitted through tears she was hurt by trolls who accused her of altering her looks. “I’m crying,” she wrote via Snapshot in 2017. “Not because people tell me I’m not beautiful anymore, say I get too much Botox and ask WTF happened to my face. I’m crying because the world we live in makes me not want to bring beautiful innocent children into it. And that kills me.”

At the time, the Spade and Sparrows founder also spoke about the “pressure” that comes with being in the spotlight and how that’s impacted her personal body image.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but it feels like if you go on The Bachelor, your body has to be perfect and you have to post about it, like, a lot,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host wrote at the time in a now-deleted Instagram post, before expressing her regret for not sharing a swimsuit photo from her vacation. “Yes, I’m tiny, but I have cellulite and insecurities. I’m actually insecure about how scrawny my arms are. I work hard to be healthy, and love my body but also drink wine and eat McDonald’s.”

“I should have taken a sexy bikini photo. And I should have done it without filtering or editing it, with a bad angle, for a good #Realstagramphoto. Because real is sexy too,” she continued. “I’m run down, tired, greasy, full of McDonald’s, but I had one of the best three weeks of my life.”

That’s not to say Kaitlyn won’t clap back at rude remarks about her appearance. “So sick of women commenting on my face,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote via Twitter in response to someone saying her “face is busted.”

Kaitlyn first appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. She went on to be season 11’s leading lady the following year, where she got engaged to Shawn Booth. They split three years later, but the dancer is now happily engaged to Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick. The adorable duo lives together in Nashville with their two Golden Retrievers, Ramen and Pinot.

