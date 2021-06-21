The Kardashian-Jenner family has received a lot of questions about what plastic surgery procedures they’ve had done through the years. From Khloé Kardashian’s nose job to Kylie Jenner’s lip fillers, the famous brood has opened up a bit about enhancements they’ve used to glam up their appearances.

Kim Kardashian revealed she gets tapped by other celebrities for advice on various plastic surgery procedures during an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut in 2019.

“People call me all the time, like really famous people, out of the blue and are like, ‘I know we don’t know each other, but I’ve heard you’re the expert and I’m looking to do x, y, and z. Who would you recommend?'” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. “And I’ll be like, ‘Actually, I’ve just researched this!'”

The KKW Beauty founder added, “Oh, the Instagram accounts from surgeons are something that I love to go through … The one thing that only my close circle knows is that I love to research every single procedure to know exactly what’s out there.”

That’s not to say the A-list family is fully open about what nips, tucks and tweaks they’ve done to alter their appearance. Kendall Jenner has not responded to speculation that she’s had a breast augmentation and Kourtney Kardashian has flat-out denied getting facial injections to keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay.

Life & Style spoke with certified plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe, who has never treated the family personally, in January about possible procedures the reality TV family may have used to maintain their beauty after more than a decade in the spotlight.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family does both surgical and nonsurgical interventions to enhance their beauty. For the women, their noses have been refined with a rhinoplasty to be balanced and in proportion with the rest of their face,” Dr. Rowe said. “Their cheekbones have also been augmented with dermal filler injections to give more angularity to the face. Their lips have also been augmented with dermal fillers. Their skin is clear, wrinkle-free, and glowing. This is most likely achieved with microneedling, IPL and chemical peels.”

He added, “Some of the family members look like a more rested version of themselves, while others look unrecognizable. All surgical and nonsurgical interventions should make you look and feel like a better version of yourself and not like someone completely different.”

Keep scrolling to see what the Kardashian-Jenners have said about plastic surgery!