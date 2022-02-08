It runs in the family! Kendall Jenner has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors over the years, much like sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. From a nose job to lip fillers to a full facial reconstruction, fans have speculated about her transformation over and over again. Keep reading to see what’s real and what we’ve deemed “fake news” about Kendall’s plastic surgery history.

Longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers have questioned whether the reality star got a nose job — even though Kenny has denied going under the knife. Dr. Alessi of the Alessi Institutes and the Face Forward foundation, who has never worked with Kendall, previously spoke to Life & Style about how the model’s nose has changed. “The lower lateral cartilage outline in the tip can be seen clearly and appears to have been reduced. The nasal bridge appears to be smaller,” the certified plastic surgeon shared. “This is more than one would expect with just makeup and smiling.”

The Vogue cover girl addressed plastic surgery speculation in 2017 after she was spotted sporting a plumper pout on Instagram, which became a major topic of conversation.

“All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’ I was like, this is CRAZY,” Kendall explained on her app, which has since been discontinued. “I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself — she must be guilty.’”

She also argued since she was already a working model, getting surgery wouldn’t exactly benefit her. “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed?” Kendall added. “It doesn’t even make sense.”

Kylie also addressed the situation on social media. “You guys, Kendall let me over-line her lip today with lipliner and everyone thinks she got lip injections,” she told fans at the time. “I’m sorry, Kendall.” The model was once again the subject of lip injection speculation in December 2021, when she shared an Instagram Stories mirror selfie with a noticeably larger upper lip, as seen below. Fans debated on Twitter whether it was due to fillers or just too much over-lining.

In January 2018, fans speculated about the Los Angeles native possibly getting lip fillers, as her lips appeared larger than usual on the red carpet. People also criticized Kendall’s acne, but she clapped back. “Never let that s—t stop you!” she tweeted in response to one user who wrote, “OK but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand.”

Years prior, Kendall opened up about her skincare battle. “Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self-esteem,” she wrote on her blog in 2015. “I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face. Sure, I had crushes in high school, but I wouldn’t even think about looking at guys.”

The Estee Lauder brand ambassador continued, “What I want everyone to understand is that it’s been a process: It wasn’t anything that happened overnight. But slowly, I’m working towards not caring, and I’m just in so much of a better place about it all now that I’m older.”

Kendall sparked plastic surgery rumors yet again when side-by-side photos of her from 2019 and 2020 surfaced online in April 2021 in an attempt to prove that the reality star had undergone a breast augmentation.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” she previously revealed to The Telegraph. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’”

However, she has yet to address the speculation.