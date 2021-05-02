Did Kendall Jenner Get a Boob Job? She Sparks Rumors

Did she or didn’t she? Kendall Jenner sparked plastic surgery rumors after side-by-side photos surfaced online, leading fans to speculate that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have gotten a boob job.

The photos compared bikini photos of Kendall from 2019 to 2020, and fans speculated that she could have undergone breast augmentation surgery amid the coronavirus pandemic

The supermodel previously spoke out about how her less-curvy body left her feeling “almost like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life” while growing up. “My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” she previously revealed in an interview with The Telegraph. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’”

While Kendall has yet to speak out regarding the breast augmentation rumors, she has had no problem addressing other types of plastic surgery speculation in the past. In 2017, she clapped back at fans who claimed she may have gotten lip injections or more when she was spotted rocking fuller lips on her Instagram.

“All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’ I was like, this is CRAZY,” the 818 Tequila founder wrote via her app, which has since been discontinued. “I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself — she must be guilty.’”

She added, “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

Two years prior, Kendall spoke out about struggling from severe acne in her teen years. “What I want everyone to understand is that it’s been a process: It wasn’t anything that happened overnight,” she wrote on her blog in 2014. “But slowly, I’m working towards not caring, and I’m just in so much of a better place about it all now that I’m older.”