Model Behavior! Kendall Jenner’s Hottest Bikini Photos Prove She Knows How to Work Her Curves

Too hot! No one rocks a bikini quite like Kendall Jenner. The runway model loves showing off her curves in string bikinis, stylish one-pieces and all types of barely-there swimwear.

As the highest-paid model in the world, it may come as no surprise the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet always looks incredible, whether she’s on a lavish vacation or hanging out poolside in her backyard. Given her unique career, Kendall’s adventures all over the world serve as the backdrop for most of her racy social media photos.

Kenny has been modeling for years but actually got into hot water with her fellow catwalk queens after making comments in 2018 about being “super selective” of which runway shows she chooses to walk in, specifically at the beginning of her booming career.

“I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f—k those girls do,” she said during an interview with Love magazine at the time. “More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else.”

After receiving backlash from people in the industry who referred to her as “privileged” and said her statements were “disrespectful,” Kendall issued a statement explaining she was misquoted in the publication.

“I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the [weekend], and it’s important to clarify the meaning,” the reality star wrote on Twitter. “It was intended to be entirely complimentary, but unfortunately, my words were twisted and taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

She continued in a second tweet, “I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful.”

Kendall completed her series of posts by gushing over how “inspired” she is by her fellow models and noted there’s “no way” she “could ever hate” on their hard work.

Although the California native mostly models high fashion and couture, we still never tire of seeing her rock a swimsuit. Keep scrolling to see Kendall’s best bikini moments!