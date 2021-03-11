The Kardashians Have Changed a Lot Since ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 1

We never thought we’d see the day. After 14 years and 20 seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end in 2021. With the conclusion of such a formidable reality TV era up ahead, we rounded up some then and now photos of the entire cast so you can get nostalgic for the early days of the E! series.

Kim Kardashian first made the bombshell announcement her family was planning to say goodbye to the series that made them a household name in September 2020.

“The Kardashians are pulling the plug on KUWTK,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style about the decision to end the series. “Viewing figures aren’t the same as what they used to be and the family has come to an agreement to quit while they’re ahead. There was a lot of going back and forth before they finally made the decision.”

Naturally, the success they’ve had as a result of the reality show has given them everything. “They’ve made millions of dollars from the show,” the source continued. “Enough to live on for the rest of their lives and feel ready to move on and concentrate on new, exciting projects.” The family has since signed a partnership deal with Hulu to continue their empire on their own terms.

It seems the stressors of constantly being in production and filming have taken a toll on the Kar-Jenner clan. “Having cameras following them around the clock is exhausting,” the insider added. “It takes so much organizing to get everyone together, especially during Covid-19.”

“After filming for 20 seasons, they want to focus on their own families,” the source revealed, noting Kourtney Kardashian is “especially” happy to keep her focus on family and Kendall Jenner’s modeling career “is more important to her” than being on the show.

In addition, the insider added matriarch Kris Jenner “already has a few new projects in development.”

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our favorite reality TV family — but until then, we’ll have to settle for the reruns. Scroll through the gallery below to commemorate KUWTK and see the Kardashian-Jenner crew then and now!