Relatable! Kim Kardashian shared a makeup tutorial on Instagram on Thursday, April 9, because she’s “super bored” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 39-year-old gave fans a glimpse on how she achieves a quick but cute everyday look.

“My work from home beauty routine using my @kkwbeauty essentials,” she captioned the 8-minute IGTV video. “I’m walking you step-by-step through a quick and natural makeup routine for staying home. (With an unexpected cameo from North [West]).”

Kim also listed the KKW Beauty products she used to achieve the super casual look. Her “essentials” are liquid concealer in shade 7, baking powder in shade 2, crème contour & highlight set in medium, powder contour & highlight palette in medium, classic shimmers blush palette, mascara, nude 1.5 lip liner, 90’s icon matte lipstick and brightening powder in shade 2.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian Instagram

The brunette beauty also noted that in order for your makeup to look great, you must follow a good skincare routine first. “The key to a good base is always your moisturizer and serums,” she said.

By the end of the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked amazing — per usual. The best part is she knows it!

“That was a quick KKW beauty glam just to go to the kitchen to get harassed by my kids on how to do their homework,” the mom of four said. “I at least feel honestly good about myself that I at least haven’t stayed in my pajamas all day and that I actually got up and got dressed and out on some normal clothes and put on some light makeup. It really does make you feel good about yourself once in a while.”

We couldn’t agree more with Kim!

