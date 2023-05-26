The Only Kardashian-Jenner Kids Guide You’ll Ever Need: Ages, Birthdays, Middle Names and More!

Believe it or not, keeping up with the Kardashians is a piece of cake. It’s keeping up with the Kardashian and Jenner kids that gets tricky! After all, following the birth of Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson‘s son via surrogate in August 2022, the famous family is up to 12 little ones!

The sweetest part? They all get along so well — and their grandma Kris Jenner does her best to spoil them equally. “She’ll get them something almost every weekend,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream Kardashian, she’ll ask for [nine] more for all the grandkids. Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others. She has a lot of money and she’s not scared to spend it on presents and cool gadgets for the kids.”

The reality TV bunch is all about staying close, even amid trying times. During quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic, Khloé made sure her daughter, True Thompson, whom she also shares with Tristan, stayed connected to her cousins.

“Khloé was worried that True would be upset not seeing her cousins and aunties in person, but she’s adjusted to Zoom and FaceTime,” a separate insider told Life & Style in April 2020.

When it comes to True’s favorite cousin, “it’s hard to pick,” added the source. However, she and Dream Kardashian, whose dad is Rob Kardashian, are “super connected.”

“They talk their baby talk to each other, Dream says more, of course, and touch each other’s little faces,” the insider continued. “Khloé and Rob just love their special bond. But True bonds with all her cousins really well.”

To learn more about True, Dream and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner kids — including their birthdays, ages, middle names, zodiac signs, net worths and much more — scroll through the gallery below!