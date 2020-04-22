What a considerate mama! Khloé Kardashian is making sure her daughter, True Thompson, stays connected to her loved ones while practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Khloé was worried that True would be upset not seeing her cousins and aunties in person, but she’s adjusted to Zoom and FaceTime,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Naturally, Khloé wants True to feel as normal as possible during the lockdown, and the 35-year-old seems to be succeeding. “Khloe keeps her super busy,” adds the insider. “They’re making it work.”

The Good American founder is all about keeping True entertained. Oftentimes, her mini-me pretends to cook for Khloé, they play tag together, or enjoy a game of dress-up. The 2-year-old definitely takes after her mom, and that includes her love for fashion.

True’s “closet is to die for,” a second source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “[She] already loves picking out her own clothes.”

“Khloé will turn it into a fun dress-up game, of course, and ask her what she wants to wear today,” the insider added. “There’s got to be thousands of dollars worth of clothes in there. True is already a mini-fashionista. It’s adorable.”

It’s a good thing True has nine other cousins from her mom’s side, whom she can play with once social distancing comes to an end. She seems to have a special relationship with each of the Kar-Jenner kids. However, True and Dream Kardashian share an extra special bond.

“[They’re] really just super connected,” a third source previously revealed to Life & Style. “It’s hard to pick her favorite cousin, that’s not fair. But True and Dream are adorable together.”

The pair even have their own language. “They talk their baby talk to each other, Dream says more, of course, and touch each other’s little faces,” the insider continued. “Khloé and Rob [Kardashian] just love their special bond. But True bonds with all her cousins really well.” How sweet is she?

