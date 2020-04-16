BFFs for life! Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream Kardashian, are “really just super connected,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively. “It’s hard to pick her favorite cousin, that’s not fair,” the source says. “But True and Dream are adorable together.”

“They talk their baby talk to each other, Dream says more, of course, and touch each other’s little faces,” the insider continues about the dynamic duo. “Khloé and Rob just love their special bond. But True bonds with all her cousins really well.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

That much is certainly true. In fact, a separate insider told Life & Style exclusively how “obsessed” all the Kar-Jenner kids are with the sweet toddler, 2. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either,” the source gushed. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness.”

In fact, the proud mama already noticed the “sisterly bond” between True, Dream and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster. “It’s the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together,” another insider told LS.

It turns out little Storm, 2, is just as smitten with baby True, as well as Kim Kardashian‘s youngest daughter, Chicago West. “Stormi is very shy around strangers, like most kids her age, but the moment she sees True and Chicago, she just lights up,” a third insider divulged exclusively. “Stormi is very loving toward her cousins, and Kylie just loves that they have each other. The family likes to joke and calls them a much sweeter, mini-version of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney [Kardashian].”

Tristan Thompson‘s daughter’s love extends to all her cousins, though, not just the girls. “She’s loving and protective like Khloé was with Rob,” the source explained about True’s connection with her loved ones, including Kimmy’s youngest boy, Psalm West. “[Khloé] sees that True’s big sister qualities shine through when she’s with her little cousin Psalm [West]. Khloé already sees her and Rob’s dynamic in True and Psalm.”

Clearly, this little baby is full of so much love and affection. So cute!