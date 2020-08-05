Move Over, North and Penelope! Dream Kardashian and True Thompson Are the Cutest BFFs Around

As much as we adore North West and Penelope Disick’s darling friendship, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian ~truly~ have an unbreakable bond.

Considering how close Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian, and True’s mom, Khloé Kardashian, are, it’s beyond precious to see that their little ones are following in suit.

As it happens, though, Dream has an incredible connection with all of her cousins, not just True! “Dream has a great relationship with her cousins and they all spend a lot of time together,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“The Kar-Jenners make sure the kids all spend lots of time together and do lots of group playdates or music classes at one of their houses or something fun that they can all participate in. Khloé, Kim and Kourtney all make sure to spend time with Dream and include her in everything they do with their kids, they absolutely love her.”

We mean, come on, what’s not to love? Have you seen that face?! In addition to showering Dream with adoration, Kris Jenner actually goes out of her way to help Rob and Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna, with some of their parenting duties.

“In terms of Dream, they try to do the best they can,” a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style of the former flames. “Both of them have her best interest in mind. Rob may not be the most responsible human, but between him and Kris, they make sure Dream has the best of everything.”

The source continued, “He takes great care of her and has all the help he needs with nannies and music classes and all the fun stuff. He loves her so much.”

As the saying goes, “It takes a village,” and Dream’s village is certainly filled with some pretty awesome people. She’s lucky to have her parents, grandma and of course, cousin True!

In fact, Blac Chyna even told Us Weekly that KoKo’s baby girl is her “favorite.” With that, we just had to go ahead and round up their cutest moments so far! Scroll through the gallery below to see them all.