How sweet! Stormi Webster‘s day always gets better when she’s around her cousins True Thompson and Chicago West, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Stormi is very shy around strangers, like most kids her age, but the moment she sees True and Chicago, she just lights up,” says the insider. “Stormi is very loving toward her cousins, and Kylie [Jenner] just loves that they have each other.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The three cousins are super close in age, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that they get along well. Chicago was born in January 2018, followed by Stormi who was born two weeks later. Then, True was born in April 2018. “The family likes to joke and calls them a much sweeter, mini-version of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney [Kardashian],” adds the insider.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a while since Stormi, True and Chi got together for a playdate. On April 3, Kylie shared an adorable clip of the three girls holding hands and singing. “Missing my little nieces and these moments,” the 22-year-old captioned the video.

KoKo is feeling the same way. “I miss them together,” she commented on the post. “They are the best trio EVER,” Khlo wrote in a second comment.

If it wasn’t for social distancing, we would mostly be seeing the three cousins reuniting for True’s birthday on Sunday, April 12. Though that’s unlikely, Kris Jenner is doing what she can to ensure her youngest granddaughter has a special day.

“Because she can’t be there, Kris has been frantic trying to make True’s birthday more incredible than ever,” another source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “She’s been FaceTiming and zooming with True and Khloé daily. Even Tristan [Thompson] sticks his head in to check in on how Kris and [her boyfriend], Corey Gamble, are holding up during the lockdown.”

The momager, 64, is the queen of making things happen, so regardless of the outcome, True will have an unforgettable birthday. “Kris is calling in every favor she can,” said the insider. “She’s ordered True everything from adorable princess dresses in multiple colors to colorful Doc Martens boots to match. Some toys, balloons, flowers and tasty desserts have been ordered and are on their way to Khloé’s house.”

We can’t wait to see pics!