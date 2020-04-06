We totally get it! The Kardashian kids are “obsessed” with Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either.”

While all of the Kar-Jenner children are no doubt adorable, the soon-to-be 2-year-old is simply irresistible. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness,” adds the insider.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Because of their closeness in age, True is particularly close with her cousins Stormi Webster and Dream Kardashian. In fact, Khloé, 35, “sees the sisterly bond” she has with older siblings Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in True when she’s playing with Kylie Jenner’s daughter and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, adds the insider. “It’s the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together.”

Sadly, with the coronavirus pandemic still at large, True won’t be able to celebrate her upcoming birthday with family. That said, KoKo has devised a plan to ensure her baby girl still has the best time ever. “Even though everyone is still going to be quarantining, Khloé is going to make True’s birthday as spectacular as possible,” a separate source told Life & Style. “She plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

True’s dad and Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson, will also be in attendance. According to In Touch, the trio is self-isolating together for the sake of their little one. “She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” the insider added. “But she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”

Clearly, True is blessed with some great parents! We look forward to seeing photos from her big, at-home bash.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!