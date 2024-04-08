The Montana Boyz Reveal Their Top Celebrity Crushes

TikTok’s heartthrob trio The Montana Boyz suited and booted up for the 2024 CMT Music Awards ​on April 7 and exclusively talked to Life & Style on the red carpet about their Hollywood crushes.

“Oh, I’d say Ana de Armas. She’s beautiful, she’s awesome,” Kaleb Campbell Winterburn said before quickly adding Margot Robbie in his top two.

Kade Wilcox chimed in, admitting, “He stole that. I was going to say Margot Robbie”

Getty

As for Mark Estes, well, he’d be ~dunzo~ if he didn’t crown girlfriend Kristin Cavallari as his woman crush.

The social media stars all donned different variations of a black suit. Kaleb and Mark, 24, went full western by rocking matching cowboy hats.

Kaleb, Kade and Mark, known as the Montana Boyz, became a viral sensation when they started lip-synching to chart-topping country songs on TikTok in 2023. For those with a TikTok account, they have probably watched the boys jam out to Luke Combs’ “One Number Away” and “Night Shift” by Jon Pardi.

The Montana Boyz gained even more recognition when Mark started dating Kristin, 37, from Laguna Beach. The couple took their relationship public via Instagram on February 27 and shook up the internet.

“He makes me happy,” Kristin captioned her debut selfie with Mark while they were on vacation in Mexico.

The unlikely pairing raised eyebrows because of their 13-year age gap. Unsurprisingly, The Hills star quickly addressed the chatter.

“When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” she captioned a March 2 TikTok video. “So, what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me?” she mouthed with the audio. “Are you going to give me a ticket?”

On March 12, Kristin gave fans a deeper look into her hot new romance in an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast.

“My kids [previously] met one person [I dated] for literally five minutes. [It] was a musician because they were really excited and big fans of him. [Mark] is the real first guy I’d say they met,” she explained. “The boys were like, ‘Can I show you my room?’ He’s up there with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him. I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy.”

Kristin shares her kids, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

The Montana Boyz appeared on the March 25 episode of Kristin’s podcast, “Let’s Be Honest,” and collaborated to make a viral promotional TikTok. The three boys did their “One Number Away” bit before Kristin popped up at the end before Mark whisked her away.

The reality star’s cameos have helped the Montana Boyz almost double their following, as they had 459,000 followers on the day of Kristen and Mark’s debut – now, they have 760,000.