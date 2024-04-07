Best and Worst Dressed Stars at 2024 CMT Awards in Photos

Yee Haw or Hell Naw? The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet

Country music’s biggest stars will gather at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for the 2024 CMT Awards on Sunday, April 7. While some celebrities will surely bright with their red carpet looks, others ​likely won’t fare so well.

Kelsea Ballerini is hosting the ceremony and as usual will come to slay with her incredible style. She consistently looks amazing on the red carpet and will have plenty of costume changes throughout the evening.

Lainey Wilson is set to attend her second awards ceremony in less than a week, after rocking a black and brown jacket with feathers at the April 1 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Both she and Kelsea will be performing at the CMTs, but plenty of other stars ​will show off who were the best and worst dressed when it came to their red carpet fashion.

Check back here at 5 p.m. ET for live coverage of the red carpet.