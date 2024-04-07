2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet Arrivals: Celebrity Outfit Photos

Scoot Your Boots to the 2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet! Celebrity Arrivals and Outfit Photos

Scoot your boots this way, it’s time for the CMT Music Awards! The genre’s chart-toppers whipped out their best outfits and polished their biggest belt buckles as they arrived on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Kelsea Ballerini is hosting the Sunday, April 7, event and will be joined on the stage by fellow performers including Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban.

Before the live event starts, the CMT celebrity guests will showcase their own fashion show on the red carpet!

Round back here at 5 P.M. ET on Sunday, April 7, for live coverage of the CMT red carpet arrivals.