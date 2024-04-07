Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet Arrivals: Celebrity Outfit Photos

Getty

Scoot Your Boots to the 2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet! Celebrity Arrivals and Outfit Photos

Live
News
Apr 7, 2024 11:09 am·
By
Picture

Scoot your boots this way, it’s time for the CMT Music Awards! The genre’s chart-toppers whipped out their best outfits and polished their biggest belt buckles as they arrived on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Kelsea Ballerini is hosting the Sunday, April 7, event and will be joined on the stage by fellow performers including Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban.

Only $21 Today! — Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds

Deal of the Day

Only $21 Today! — Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds View Deal

Before the live event starts, the CMT celebrity guests will showcase their own fashion show on the red carpet!

Round back here at 5 P.M. ET on Sunday, April 7, for live coverage of the CMT red carpet arrivals.

Picture