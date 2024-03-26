Kelsea Ballerini is a triple threat: Singer, host and fashion icon. The “half of my hometown” artist is gearing up to host her fourth consecutive CMT Awards on April 7.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my 4th year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music awards in Austin, Texas,” Kelsea said. “Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.”

While the awards are fan-voted, Kelsea’s best fashion moments through the years are unanimous.