Country music is taking Austin, Texas, as the CMT Awards stop in the Live Music Capital of the World for the second year in a row. Fans are ready to vote for their favorite artists ahead of the Sunday, April 7, event.

Who Are the 2024 CMT Awards Nominees?

Kelsea Ballerini – who is set to return as host of the annual event – is tied for the most nominations with superstars Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney with three nominations apiece.

The “Miss Me More” artist is looking to take home the award for Female Video of the Year for her song “Penthouse” as well as CMT Performance of the Year for her performance of “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” at last year’s event.

Kelsea is also up for the night’s top prize of Video of the Year alongside 15 fellow country stars. Kane Brown is looking to go back-to-back in the category after winning in 2023 with wife Katelyn Brown for their song “Thank God.”

The CMT Awards are the industry’s first fan-voted awards show. The top six nominees for Video of the Year will be announced on April 1, and voting will continue with the top three announced during the show. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show, the network announced.

First-time nominees include country artists like Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan. Out-of-genre artists such as Bret Michaels, who is nominated with Chris Janson for Performance of the Year for their CMT Crossroads performance of “Nothing But a Good Time”, Amber Riley, nominated for her performance of “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” at CMT Smashing Glass, and Hozier, who is nominated with Maren Morris for their CMT Crossroads performance of “Take Me To Church,” are also being recognized.

When and How to Watch the 2024 CMT Awards?

The CMT Awards will air live from Austin’s Moody Center on Sunday, April 7, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

How to Vote for 2024 CMT Awards

Fans can vote for their favorite country music artists beginning March 13 through April 1 by visiting vote.cmt.com. Voting for Video of the Year will continue through the live show with the winner being announced at the end of the night.